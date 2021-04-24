Patriotic Design for NASCAR’s Most Patriotic Race - 2022 DAYTONA 500 Logo Unveiled

There is no sporting event that showcases patriotism more than The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500, the NASCAR Cup Series most storied race. To celebrate that incredible American spirit, Daytona International Speedway unveiled its 2022 logo live on FOX & Friends Saturday, sporting the red, white and blue like never before.

“We are proud and excited to unveil the logo for the 2022 DAYTONA 500, taking place on its traditional spot during Presidents Day Weekend, Feb. 20,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “The logo for the 64th running of The Great American Race has a Great American look, and we look forward to continuing the incredible legacy of the DAYTONA 500, an iconic event filled with unrivaled pageantry and patriotism.”

The DAYTONA 500 represents Daytona International Speedway’s core traits: a celebration of heritage and the roots of NASCAR, All-American patriotism and grit, and the constant drive for innovation. It represents Bill France’s vision of pushing the limits on and off the track. The 2022 logo embodies these characteristics, featuring the iconic 2.5-mile trioval layout with symbolic stars and stripes, along with signature features of the Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR brand identities.

“As we prepare for the 2022 DAYTONA 500, we are excited to carry on the tradition of our sport’s most prestigious event while also continuing to charge ahead and push the boundaries of what racing and the fan experience can be at DAYTONA,” added Kelleher. “We can’t wait to kick off the 2022 season in incredible fashion with the competitive debut of the Next Gen car and an experience our fans will never forget.”

“Early Access” Pre-Sale Tickets for the 2022 DAYTONA 500 start at $99 and payment plans are available for new customers as well as renewals for returning guests. Fans wishing to attend should make their plans early. For ticket information and a complete schedule of all racing events as part of 2022 DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Michael McDowell is the reigning DAYTONA 500 Champion, winning earlier this year for his first career triumph.

