Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge Returns to Downtown Fort Worth

Four of the top drivers in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will compete in their aerodynamic 220-miles-per-hour race cars at high noon on the streets of downtown Fort Worth but the primary focus of the April 30 event won’t be on them.

Instead, focus for the 2 nd Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge will be to see which of the pit crew members from championship organizations Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing can get their race cars serviced, out of the pit box and first across the finish line. Only the fastest crew will get to raise the winner’s trophy at the finish line and bask in the glory of being the best on the streets of Fort Worth in 2021.

The competition is free to the public and begins at noon on 2 nd Street between Taylor and Burnett Streets, directly behind the main branch of the Fort Worth Library.

“The 2019 Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge was such a great happening that there was no question that we would bring it back to downtown Fort Worth in 2021,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “We’re bringing INDYCAR sights and sounds right into the city to give everyone there the opportunity to see up close just how special these race cars, drivers and pit crews really are. We really appreciate everyone from the City of Fort Worth involved in this event to allow us to bring INDYCAR to downtown before heading back to Texas Motor Speedway for the May 1 Genesys 300 and May 2 XPEL 375.”

The drivers battling for bragging rights of their own include two-time champion and 2019 Texas Motor Speedway winner Josef Newgarden and 2014 champion and two-time Texas Motor Speedway winner Will Power representing Team Penske while 2004 series champion and 2004 Texas Motor Speedway race winner Tony Kanaan and 2021 season-opening race winner Alex Palou will be hoisting the Chip Ganassi Racing banner.

The Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge is the opening event to Texas Motor Speedway’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader, featuring the May 1 Genesys 300 and the May 2 XPEL 375. The race weekend officially begins the 25 th Season of Speed at No Limits, Texas.

The 2019 event saw Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud nose out Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist for victory in the inaugural event. The pit stop event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the May 1 Genesys 300 and May 2 XPEL 375 start as low as $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Click HERE for more information.

The Genesys 300 will air live May 1 on NBCSN beginning at 6 p.m. CT while the XPEL 375 will air live May 2 on NBCSN beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway. com .

MORE INFO:

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.