Historic Trans Am Series Added to Toyota/Save Mart 350 Weekend in Sonoma

Modern racing technology meets historic horsepower as the Historic Trans Am Series joins the on-track lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway, June 5-6.



A 24-car field of historic muscle cars, including Mustangs, Camaros, Javelins, Firebirds and Cougars will hit the track on Saturday and Sunday. These are real race cars – not reproductions – racing and competing 50 years after the series’ heyday in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.



The cars, including a 1968 Sunoco Camaro originally driven by Mark Donohue and 1970 Dodge Challenger driven by Sam Posey, have been restored to their original condition and are raced hard by drivers dedicated to honoring the history of this iconic series.



“We are dedicated to providing an unforgettable race weekend for our fans, and we know that the roar of these historic machines will put on an incredible show,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “So much racing history lies in these cars and we look forward to them joining us NASCAR weekend.”



The Historic Trans Am Series will hit the track on Saturday morning with practice beginning at 9 a.m., qualifying at 10:30 a.m. and a 30-minute timed race at 1 p.m. Sunday’s Historic Trans Am action will kick off with warm up laps at 9:15 a.m. followed by another 30-minute feature at 10:30 a.m.



“The 1966-72 Trans Am Series has always been my favorite,” said FOX Sports NASCAR Announcer Mike Joy. “These drivers were my heroes before I became involved in NASCAR. It was such a thrill to watch Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Mark Donohue, George Follmer and Sam Posey race wheel-to-wheel in factory-backed pony cars prepared by great teams like Roger Penske, Bud Moore, Shelby and Chaparral.



“And these are those exact cars; not replicas or tributes. They are the actual restored cars that raced in the Trans Am back in those glory days. I can’t wait. When these cars get on track, I'll be 21 again.”



This marks the first time the Historic Trans Am Series will join the NASCAR weekend in Sonoma. The series was originally scheduled to join NASCAR race weekend in 2020 before the race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The 90-lap Toyota/Save Mart 350 takes the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m. while Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series West 50-lap General Tire 200 begins at 2 p.m.



Due to social distancing requirements, limited tickets and camping are available, June 5-6. Kids 12 and under get in FREE on Saturday, and for just $10 on Sunday; parking is FREE all weekend. For more information, visit SonomaRaceway.com, call 800-870-7223 or follow on social media @RaceSonoma.



Sonoma Raceway continues to work with local health officials and is dedicated to following all state, local and CDC health guidelines. COVID-19 safety protocols, including face mask requirements, social distancing and cashless transactions, will remain in place for the June race weekend.



