April 14-16 Sullivan County Mass Vaccination Event Originally Scheduled At BMS Relocated to Whitetop Creek Park

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will be pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine effective immediately per recommendations from the FDA and the CDC and relocating their April 14-16 mass vaccination event originally scheduled for Bristol Motor Speedway to nearby Whitetop Creek Park, where they will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are preferred, but not required at Whitetop Creek Park for the vaccination event and the hours will run from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day. Please use https://vaccinate.tn.gov/ to schedule an appointment. If assistance is needed, please call the Sullivan County Health Dept. call center at 423-279-2777. Additional information is available at www.sullivanhealth.org/ vaccines.

These vaccinations are open to anyone 16 and older regardless of residence. Those who are under 18 will need to bring a parent or guardian, as well as a form of identification. Plenty of vaccine is available so please do not arrive early.

Those who have a second dose Pfizer vaccine scheduled on April 15th or 16th will also visit the Whitetop Creek Park site as originally scheduled.

Whitetop Creek Park is located just north of the Bristol Dragway entrance off Hwy 394 at 100 Sportsway Drive, Bristol, TN 37620.

Please contact Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690 if further information is needed. Visit the Sullivan County Regional Health Department online at www.sullivanhealth.org.

BMS PR