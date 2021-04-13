Good Early Results Give Lmsc Rookie Jacob Borst Boost Of Confidence Heading Into Saturday’s Event at South Boston Speedway and Rest Of Season

Good results can do a lot for a young racer’s confidence. That is true for 16-year-old Jacob Borst, a rookie competing in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway.

The Elon, North Carolina resident sits in third place in the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division point standings. He has two top-three finishes that include a second-place finish in his most recent outing and a pole win in his first three starts this season. That strong start gives Borst a lot of confidence as he and his fellow Late Model Stock Car Division competitors eye Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s at “America’s Hometown Track.”

“The second-place finish (in the 100-lap race on April 3) means a lot,” the Virginia NASCAR Rookie Of The Year contender remarked.

“It means a lot to finish second. Being that close kind of frustrates you but being able to race with all these guys gives me a lot of confidence. This gives us a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season.”

Borst has enjoyed success at South Boston Speedway in the past. While competing in South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division in 2019 Borst scored three wins, won five poles, led a total of 246 laps and finished third in the final division point standings.

The young high school student did not compete in either Limited Sportsman or Late Model Stock Car Division competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his strong past performances at South Boston Speedway laid a strong foundation he could build upon this season.

“We came into the season just wanting to keep the fenders on the car and finish in the top five,” Borst explained.

“In Late Model there are so many good cars, and everybody has the same equipment you do. I learned a lot this past race, just little things that I can improve on for the next race. Those little things will help me get the win.”

Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program at South Boston Speedway includes six races and is headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Also included in the afternoon’s racing action are a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division competitors, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.

Along with the races for South Boston Speedway’s four regular racing divisions fans will get to see vintage racing at its best as the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders series will make the first of its two scheduled 2021 visits to South Boston Speedway. The Modified and Sportsman cars of the Southern Ground Pounders series will compete in a 25-lap race.

Saturday’s race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 9 a.m. Practice starts at 11 a.m. and grandstand gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 1 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for Saturday’s race are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website www.southbostonspeedway.com through Friday night, April 16. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The speedway will be following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional mitigation measures will also be followed.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website and on the speedway’s social media channels.

