Ticket Sales Launched for 2021 OKC Mile Doubleheader

Tuesday, Apr 13
Tickets for Progressive American Flat Track's highly-anticipated return to Remington Park are now available for purchase. Now slotted for back-to-back days of racing on Father's Day weekend (June 18 and 19), the 2021 OKC Mile I & II will be a destination for race fans in the greater Oklahoma City metro.
 
The 2021 OKC Mile doubleheader is sure to sell out with its undeniably exciting on-track action coupled with multiple experiential additions in the fan zone.
 
Consistently one of the highest-attended events in earlier seasons, the OKC Mile has always been a unique event producing heart-stopping racing for a sellout crowd of devoted flat track fans.
 
A variety of exclusive premium ticketing options, including limited access reserved Box Seating and tables in the acclaimed Silks Dining Room clubhouse-level restaurant and Bricktown Brewery, allow fans to customize their ideal OKC Mile viewing experience. Upgraded tickets always sell fast, so be sure to reserve yours today at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3323.
 
Kids 12 and under are free with purchase of Adult General Admission and all military and first responders receive General Admission tickets at a discounted rate with valid GovX registration.
 
Next up, Progressive AFT roars into Atlanta Motor Speedway for its debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT. Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/. For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. 
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
