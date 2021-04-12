Sonoma Raceway Unveils Toyota/Save Mart 350 Fan Cutout Program

Sonoma Raceway and Speedway Children’s Charities are excited to announce fans can participate in a fan cutout program at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday, June 6. The fan cutouts, which will be interspersed with our loyal race fans at the race, will be located in the main grandstand overlooking the start/finish line.



Fans can purchase and upload their image by visiting shop.fancutouts.com/products/sonoma-toyota-save-mart-350. Cost is $100 for a “Super Fan Cutout” and includes a personalized image placed in the main grandstand during the NASCAR Cup Series race, as well as access to Virtual Victory Lane, which grants preferred digital access to watch the race winner celebrate in Sonoma Raceway’s Victory Lane. Fans can also purchase the “Fan in the Stand” general cutout option for $75, which includes the cutout without access to Virtual Victory Lane.



If you're at the race, see your fan cutout in person and if you're not able to join us, look for your moment of fame on the broadcast. Fan Cutouts have become a phenomenon over the past year at limited-capacity events including most recently at the NCAA Final Four.



Proceeds from the sale of the fan cutouts benefit Sonoma County youth-serving organizations through Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. The Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children's Charities has distributed more than $6.8 million to Sonoma County youth groups since 2001.



“So many of our typical fundraisers including banquets and social gatherings have been impacted over the past year, so we are delighted to be able to put this program together and provide an enhancement for our fans during race weekend that benefits children of Sonoma County,” said Director of Speedway Children’s Charities Sonoma Cheri Plattner.



The deadline to submit a fan cutout is May 28, 2021. For more information about the program, contact Plattner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (707) 933-3950.



Sonoma Raceway PR