Late Models join race card this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway rolls into week three of the 2021 season this coming Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm with a six division program of stock car racing which includes Modifieds, the first appearance of the season for the Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



The Late Model division remains a staple among the great classes at the paved ¼-mile oval, second only to the Modifieds in the number of total features held, dating back to the days of dirt.



When Pete Lovell won the first Late Model feature on pavement on July 24, 1970 there has since been 710 features run and 127 different winners on the blacktop. And, with an unprecedented 56 class wins Mike Sweeney, a two-time champion, remains the all-time wins leader.



Geno Steigerwalt won the 2021 championship, his first ever.



The day’s action will consist of heats, last chance qualifiers and features.



Pit gates will open at 9:00 a.m. Pit entrance fees are $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Grandstands will open at noon. Adult admission is $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



A paid-practice is slated from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 pm. Regular warm-ups will begin at noon Sign-ins are from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.



On Saturday afternoon, April 24 at 2:00 pm the Race of Champions Modified Series competitors are gearing up to head to Mahoning Valley Speedway for the Series opener. Also in action will be Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



This will be the final 2:00 pm start of the early season before switching to 5:00 pm starts beginning on May 1.



Mahoning Valley Speedway, owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



