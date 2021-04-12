Pocono Raceway and Weis Markets Hometown Heroes Program Returns to Honor Everyday Community Heroes

Weis Markets, the ‘Official Grocery Store of Pocono Raceway,’ and the Raceway are proud to announce the second annual Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program. This community-focused initiative will identity and recognize everyday individuals who have gone above and beyond.

“We are proud to team up with Pocono Raceway again to recognize the everyday heroes in the communities we serve”, said Ron Bonacci, Vice President of Advertising and Marketing at Weis Markets. “As a locally focused company, we’ve seen firsthand how people in our communities come together to help each other during challenging times. We look forward to recognizing our Hometown Heroes.”

Members of the Weis Markets staff, Pocono Raceway Fan Council and Pocono Raceway employees will select two ‘Hometown Heroes’ and two ‘Above and Beyond’ winners in 2021. The ‘Hometown Heroes’ will each receive a $500 Weis Markets Gift Card and a VIP experience for to the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The ‘Above and Beyond’ recipients will each receive a $250 Weis Markets Gift Card, a $250 Pocono Raceway Gift Card and NASCAR tickets to Pocono Raceway. The 2021 recipient will be joined by Jessica Tanner, the 2020 winner of the Weis Markets Hometowns Heroes program.

Tanner, in addition to her duties as a charge nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital – Monroe Campus, works two additional jobs and is a mother of three. She returned from maternity leave early, in the height of the pandemic last year, to care for those in need within the Pocono Mountains community. Tanner was nominated by a family member for her extraordinary dedication to caring for her family and others.

To nominate a Weis Markets Hometown Hero this year, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/hometown. Nominations are due by May 31, 2021.

The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend will feature five races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series events taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. A NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a second NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th. For tickets and more information, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR