Hagopian and Torgerson Among Winners as Delta Speedway Opens 2021 Season

Over 100 Micro Sprint competitors and a healthy crowd of race fans made for a memorable 35th opening night at Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union on Saturday night. The 1/7th mile dirt oval opened its championship competition for Micro Sprints with Jake Hagopian and Ashton Torgerson leading the victors in the four-division card. The event was the first with fans at the speedway since 2019 as well.



In Super 600, Cody Christensen led a star-studded 32-car entry in time trials over Outlaw Kart standout Dominic Gorden in his first Delta Micro start. Caeden Steele, Alex Panella, 2019 and 2020 defending champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, and Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule won heat races before Devon Courtnier won the B-Main.



Hagopian lined up fourth for the feature with fellow Driven Chassis stablemate Jade Avedisian returning to Delta to lead the first nine laps of the feature. Hagopian took over on lap 11 and darted to the $500 victory followed by pole sitter Brad Hannum of Granite Bay, Sarale, Avedisian, and 2014 champion Travis Labat of Livermore.



Ashton Torgerson won the $500-to-win Non-Wing event over a 39-car turnout, wrapping up a successful weekend for the Medford, Oregon brothers as Austin Torgerson won on Friday night in Visalia as well. Austin led Saturday’s qualifying before heat races were won by Cody Gray, Dan Mognaga, Tim Vaught, and former double track champion Brandon Carey. Twin B-Mains were won by youngsters Sage Bordenave and Dominic Gorden.



Robbie Lewis led the first nine laps of the feature from the pole before failing to finish the race. Ashton Torgerson started seventh but capitalized to take over the top spot. Brian Gilbert led lap 15 before Torgerson took sole possession of the lead for the second half of the feature. Torgerson topped Gilbert, Sarale, outside pole sitter Cameron Paul, and Mognaga as the top-five finishers.



Washington’s Dominic Carter earned his first Delta Restricted victory after a trio of heat race triumphs in 2020 at the speedway. A resurgent Restricted class attracted 22 entrants with “Big A” Austin Wood of Sacramento pacing time trials. Heat races were won by former Jr. Sprints champ Isabel Barnes, fellow Jr. Sprint graduate Jett Barnes of no relation, and Carter. Carter started on the pole and never relinquished the lead. Wood advanced from eighth to finish second ahead of Jett Barnes, Fresno’s Colton Key, and Reilee Phillips.



Bakersfield’s Blayden Graham won his first Delta Jr. Sprints race on Saturday night. Graham joined Braxon Vasconcellos, Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps, and Vito Cancilla as heat race winners. Graham led Brody Rubio, Stepps, Tracy’s Levi Osborne, and Briggs Davis at the finish of their 20-lap feature.



The next championship points race at Delta Speedway will be on April 24th.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Performance Electronics, and Hoosier Tire for their support of the 2021 season.



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 14-Jake Hagopian[4]; 2. 13H-Brad Hannum[1]; 3. 24-Caden Sarale[14]; 4. 14J-Jade Avedisian[3]; 5. 1-Travis Labat[7]; 6. 10J-Dominic Gorden[5]; 7. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[11]; 8. 34-Devon Courtnier[17]; 9. 2-Hailey Wood[13]; 10. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[20]; 11. 17X-Rickey Sanders[19]; 12. 02-Ashton Torgerson[16]; 13. 73-Nikko Panella[10]; 14. 88-Austin Torgerson[18]; 15. 22M-Brett McColloch[12]; 16. 21-Raio Salmon[2]; 17. 19-Nate Matherly[22]; 18. 24S-Izaak Sharp[15]; 19. 20-James Andrichuk[21]; 20. 12-Alex Panella[9]; 21. 12X-Cody Christensen[6]; 22. 121-Caeden Steele[8]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 02-Ashton Torgerson[7]; 2. 4G-Brian Gilbert[5]; 3. 32-Caden Sarale[6]; 4. 1J-Cameron Paul[2]; 5. 22M-Dan Mognaga[12]; 6. 4-Cody Gray[11]; 7. 05R-Brandon Riveira[4]; 8. 83V-Tim Vaught[13]; 9. 10Z-Dominic Gorden[18]; 10. 20-Dalton Hill[20]; 11. 77-Sage Bordenave[17]; 12. 28K-Kevin Carter[14]; 13. 72B-Bryant Bell[19]; 14. 66X-Broedy Graham[9]; 15. 74-Adam Elbert[21]; 16. 16-Randy Sims[22]; 17. 13D-Drew Laeber[16]; 18. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]; 19. 55-Brandon Carey[10]; 20. 10-Johnathon Henry[3]; 21. 35W-Nate Wait[15]; 22. 85-Robbie Lewis[1]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 88C-Dominic Carter[1]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 3. 55-Jett Barnes[4]; 4. 63-Colton Key[9]; 5. 88-Reilee Phillips[2]; 6. 30-Isabel Barnes[7]; 7. 4-Teagan Moles[5]; 8. 7-Lucas Johnson[17]; 9. 2-Taylor Mayhew[10]; 10. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[19]; 11. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[22]; 12. 20-Otto Perreira[8]; 13. 7K-Kennzzie Brown[13]; 14. 7P-Andrew Smith[18]; 15. 8S-Savannah Brown[14]; 16. 5-Kellan Harper[21]; 17. 33G-Caden Gotelli[20]; 18. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[12]; 19. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[11]; 20. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[3]; 21. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[15]; 22. 76-Triton OBrien[16]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 66B-Blayden Graham[5]; 2. 25R-Brody Rubio[10]; 3. 98-Hayden Stepps[7]; 4. 9J-Levi Osborne[1]; 5. 96-Briggs Davis[12]; 6. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[2]; 7. 4M-Mavrick Pedroni[9]; 8. 13V-Braxon Vasconcellos[6]; 9. 25A-Bradley Anderson[11]; 10. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[16]; 11. 35-Reed Wait[17]; 12. 5M-Mackenie Montgomery[18]; 13. 99-Heston Stepps[14]; 14. 75-Josiah Vega[3]; 15. 58-Clay Mibach[4]; 16. V5-Vito Cancilla[8]; 17. 55X-Maya Mauldin[13]; 18. 10D-Dean Skrifvars[15]

