Justyn Cox Racing to Award 360 Sprint Car Drive to Delta Super Champion

Competitors at the Delta Speedway presented by the Financial Center Credit Union will have something special to race for in 2021, as the track Super 600 champion will earn a test and a race with Justyn Cox Racing in 360 Sprint Car competition in 2022.



Cox, the 2007 Restricted track champion hailing out of Clarksburg, Calif., has become a routine visitor to victory lane at Placerville Speedway and across the Sprint Car world in California. He has elected to give back to the Micro Sprint community and the 1/7th mile dirt oval where his career started.



“Delta speedway is a place I ran for a couple years while moving through the ranks. Some of my fondest memories and closest friends come from my time racing at Delta,” Cox said. “I love getting to work with drivers getting their feet wet, and I’d be at both the test and race to help the transition go smooth. I hope this creates great buzz around Delta and add a little spice to the championship digs. Best of luck to all competitors!”



Cox Racing has provided driver rentals to young talented racers including Jesse Love in 2020 with crew chief Rodney Tiner on the wrenches. Cox Racing has availability throughout the 2021 season and beyond for drivers to develop in the sport.



Delta Speedway’s championship season opens this Saturday with fans in the stands, with racing for Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints.



Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm and hot laps to follow. Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Financial Center Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Lovotti Air, 22 Metal Works, Van De Pol Petroleum, Kludt Oil, Starr Property Management, Performance Electronics, and Hoosier Tire for their support of the 2021 season.



For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Delta Speedway PR