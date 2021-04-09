TickMike.com Joins SK ModifiedR Contingency Program at Stafford

Following an earlier announced partnership to present the SRX Racing event and SK Modified® All-Star race, TickMike.com has also joined the 2021 Stafford Speedway contingency program with a $150 weekly bonus to the winner of the SK Modified® feature. With the additional bonus from TickMike.com the weekly winner’s share for the SK Modified® division moves to $1,825.

“Weekly SK Modified® racing at Stafford is some of the best in the country,” explained Tyler Meyhoefer of TickMike.com. “We like the weekly contingency program as it puts up some extra money for teams weekly and we know every dollar counts for the race teams. We’re looking forward to a great year at Stafford.”

TickMike.com is a family operated producer and distributor of all natural eco-friendly home owner use pesticides featuring their signature Tick and Mosquito spray. Visit TickMike.com for more information and to order their products.

Stafford’s weekly contingency program continues to grow. Alongside TickMike.com, North American Motor Car, and Northeast Race Cars have already announced their participation in the 2021 SK Modified® contingency program. Additional partners are expected to be announced in the coming days.

“We set up the weekly contingency program over 20 years ago to find more support for the weekly competitors,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “We have great partners like TickMike.com that continue to step up and support the weekly drivers.”

The 2021 season kicks off on Saturday, April 24 with NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day festivities. Feature action at Stafford continues on Sunday, April 25 with the 49th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler featuring the Whelen Modified Tour. General Admission tickets for the April 24 NAPA Auto Parts Opening Day are now available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Tickets for the April 25 NAPA Spring Sizzler have sold to capacity limits but fans can sign up for ticket alerts if more tickets should become available Stafford Speedway remains under reduced capacity per order of the State of CT due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure a ticket to the event. Paddock passes will be available online to the public on April 13.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR