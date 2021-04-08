WISE Power to Serve as Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas Speedway, May 1

Kansas Speedway today announced that Kansas City-born renewable energy provider WISE Power will serve as the entitlement sponsor for the Spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. The WISE Power 200 will be held on Saturday, May 1, with the green flag scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT (Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

“We’re excited to be bringing a new partner into the sport with WISE Power,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Like our sport, WISE Power is dedicated to innovation, style and enhancing the experience for its consumers. We’re proud to have them on board as we celebrate Kansas Speedway’s 20th anniversary this season.”

Founded in Kansas City, WISE Power uses patented technology to change the way people consume electricity through intelligent energy storage solutions. The technology uses scalable energy storage systems and interactive software to provide solutions to power our homes and businesses, as well as larger scaled solutions configured to power electric vehicles, industries and entire communities.

“NASCAR is breaking barriers and on the forefront of sports when it comes to creating the ultimate fan experience,” said Wise Power President & CEO Kevin Williams. “Similarly, we’re looking to reinvent the way our users think about and consume their energy, and we’re thrilled to associate our brand with a driven, growing and like-minded partner in NASCAR for the WISE Power 200 next month.”

The WISE Power 200 will be the second of two races on Saturday, May 1, following the Dutch Boy 150 ARCA Menards Series race beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for both the Dutch Boy 150 and the WISE Power 200 are available for purchase by visiting KansasSpeedway.com or by calling 866-460-RACE (7223).

For the latest news on everything Kansas Speedway please visit KansasSpeedway.com.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway) and Instagram (@kansasspeedway).

Kansas Speedway PR