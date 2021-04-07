Championship Chase Gets Underway at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, April 10

The big victory for Dunae Howard in the VP Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial last Saturday got things off to a great start for the six time NASCAR track champion. However it did not help him as he goes after a seventh track championship as the race wass not NASCAR sanctioned and awarded no championship points.



The chase for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series title gets started on Saturday night, April 10th, when the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman perform in a doubleheader show on the high banked clay one third mile oval. Racing will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Racers are reminded to bring fuel. And tires are available each Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 72 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville in addition to being available at the track on race nights.



Defending Modified champion Craig Von Dohren, who finished second to Howard in the Rogers Memorial, will be kicking off his chase for a 12th championship. And ten time champion, Jeff Strunk, will be looking to greatly improve on his 17th place finish.



Some talents to keep any eye on in the Modifieds include Brett Kressley, who had a strong third place effort last Saturday. Dark horse John Willman was impressive last Saturday with a 4th place effort. Others looking to kick off the point season with a strong effort are Jared Umbenhauer, Louden Reimert, Danny Bouc, Doug Manmiller, Kevin and Brian Hirthler, Dylan Swinehart and a host of others.



Competition will be tough in the Sportsman division with Kyle Lilick having kicked off his season with a win in the Rogers Memorial Night Sportsman feature. Now Lilick goes after championship points in the Saturday night NASCAR action. Others who will be chasing the title held by Brian Hirthler are Kenny Gilmore, Parker Guldin, Kyle Smith, Mark Kemmerer and a host of others.



Saturday night's action will include qualifying events in each division topped by action packed features. Race cars need to be signed into the pit area by 5:30 p.m. with hot laps starting at 6 p.m.



Admission is just $15 for adults and youngsters 11 and under enter free. Active military with ID are admitted free.



Then on Sunday, April 11, at 1 p.m. the Outlaw Racing Series will be featured in Enduro action along with racing for the Vintage Series.



Coming up on Saturday, April 17th will be a tripleheader show of Modifieds, Sportsman and 602 Sportsman.



The first Thunder on the Hill Series event of the new season on Thursday, April 22nd, will feature the United States Auto Club (USAC) National Sprint Tour along with 358 Modifeds. It all starts at 7:30 p.m.



Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road, just a short distance off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information telephone 610.754.7688, check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com or Facebook.



Grandview Speedway PR