Advance Tickets for All Remaining 2021 South Boston Speedway Events Go on Sale Wednesday

Advance tickets for the remaining 11 events on South Boston Speedway’s 2021 season schedule will go on sale Wednesday afternoon, April 7.

Fans should use the online ticket purchasing system on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, to make their advance ticket purchases. Advance tickets will be available online until the night before the scheduled event.

“We are excited to place advance tickets for the rest of our season’s events on sale now,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“Purchasing advance tickets is a great way to save money on ticket purchases, is contactless, and allows fans to save time at the gate.”

South Boston Speedway’s online ticket purchasing system is easy and convenient to use. When fans go online and place their ticket order they will have a mobile or print-at-home ticket option where they can easily print their tickets from the e-mail ticket confirmation or add them to their mobile device from the same e-mail.

“Anyone that has ordered a ticket to a concert or event online or has placed any type of online order will have no problem using our system,” Rice pointed out.

“We are happy to find that a good number of fans have found our online ticket purchasing system to be a convenient way to buy their tickets, and we encourage fans to go online and purchase their tickets throughout the season.”

Information regarding South Boston Speedway’s online ticket purchasing system can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media platforms. Speedway staff have posted educational videos about the online ticket purchasing system to help guide fans through the ticket ordering process.

Persons having questions can call the speedway office for assistance.

The next event at South Boston Speedway is the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s event on Saturday afternoon, April 17. That event will be headlined by twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars.

In addition to the Late Model Stock Car Division twinbill, the six-race card will include a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division competitors, a 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division, and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division. The regional touring Southern Ground Pounders series will also be featured, with the series’ competitors doing battle in a 25-lap race.

The April 17 race day schedule has practice going from 11 a.m. to noon. Grandstand gates will open at 12:30 p.m., qualifying will begin at 1 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 2 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets are $10 each. On race day adult general admission tickets will be $15 at the gate. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and on the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR