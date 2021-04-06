Blue-Emu, NASCAR & Martinsville Speedway Honor Frontline Healthcare Workers at Sovah Health – Martinsville

In advance of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, Blue-Emu, NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway honored frontline healthcare workers at Sovah Health – Martinsville with a NASCAR hauler parade led by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace and Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell.

“We are grateful to join with Blue-Emu to start our NASCAR spring race week by sharing our appreciation to the dedicated frontline healthcare workers at Sovah Health – Martinsville,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “Sovah Health is a long-time valuable partner with the speedway, so we’re honored to recognize their sacrifices to care for our community during these unprecedented times.”

“I’m really excited to partner with our friends at Blue-Emu to honor all of the brave frontline healthcare workers at Sovah Health,” said seven-time Martinsville winner Rusty Wallace, “Martinsville Speedway has always been a special place for me and Sovah Health is definitely a special part of the community.”

After Wallace and Campbell led the NASCAR hauler parade around the Sovah Health – Martinsville campus in Martinsville Speedway’s Ford Mustang Pace Car, they were joined by Blue-Emu Executive Vice President of Marketing Ben Blessing and Sovah Health – Martinsville Interim Chief Executive Officer Tory Shepherd for a ceremony to share gratitude to frontline healthcare workers.

“So, we are once again super proud to support the community involvement that has encompassed the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500,” said Ben Blessing, EVP of Marketing, Blue-Emu. “We find it very humbling to partner with the Sovah Health family which is made up of just an incredible group of people who continue to provide for those in need.”

In addition to the NASCAR hauler parade, Blue-Emu provided employees of the 220-bed facility located approximately 15 minutes away from the speedway with samples of Blue-Emu products.

“On behalf of the Sovah Health team, I’d like to thank the NASCAR team, Martinsville Speedway, and Blue-Emu for this recognition event,” said Tory Shepherd, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Sovah Health – Martinsville. “Every day, our team showed up to care for our neighbors, families, and friends. Over the last year, Sovah Health has continued to be on the forefront of this evolving pandemic. I am so proud of this team of healthcare heroes.”

Sovah Health – Martinsville has served as the official healthcare provider for Martinsville Speedway for over three decades. To learn more about Sovah Health, visit sovahhealth.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR