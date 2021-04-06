Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum to Remain Open During April 8-9 Indy 500 Testing; Parking Across 16th Street with Free, Continuously Running Shuttles

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will remain open to the public during the Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 Indy 500 testing at the legendary 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

IMS announced April 5 that the test will be closed to the public as it prioritizes planning and preparations for the Month of May. Fans will have access to both days of NTT INDYCAR SERIES track action via NBC’s new Peacock streaming service.

All visitors to the IMS Museum on April 8-9 will be directed to park in the IMS-owned gravel parking lot located on the east side of Polco Street and south of 16 th Street. (See accompanying map for illustration.)

Museum guests should plan to use the lot entrance located on Polco just a few feet south of 16 th Street, and IMS Museum owned tour busses will serve as free shuttles to and from the Museum main entrance. Shuttles will run continuously during regular Museum hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (ET), and until the last visitor is delivered to the designated parking area. The Turn 2 viewing mounds will not be open on Thursday or Friday while the test is taking place.

“The IMS team is laser-focused on preparations for the Month of May, and we know everyone is excited about the prospect of coming ‘Back Home Again,’” said IMS Museum President Joe Hale. “In the meantime, we’re glad we’ve been able to work together with IMS to keep the museum open and available to visitors later this week, and we can’t wait to see people coming through our doors.”

IMS and INDYCAR officials are working closely with NBC Sports to provide live, in-depth coverage of testing on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform, featuring NBC’s regular NTT INDYCAR SERIES broadcast team. Fans can take advantage of Peacock’s seven-day free trial to watch the test – and then sign up for Peacock Premium for just $4.99/month to access coverage of the entire 17-race INDYCAR schedule, including practices, qualifying and races.

To learn more about Peacock, click here .

Public access to the IMS Museum parking inside the oval via Gate 2 (the four-lane tunnel on 16 th Street) is scheduled resume Saturday, April 10.