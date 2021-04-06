NHMS to Host New Hampshire’s Third COVID-19 Vaccine Super Site April 10-11

The State of New Hampshire will host a third by-appointment-only vaccine super site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) this Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11, in a continuing effort to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The state hopes to administer 12,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines to eligible New Hampshire residents during the two-day clinic.

"I continue to be amazed at the efficiency and inspired by the success of the state's vaccine super sites held on speedway property," said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "Welcoming thousands of Granite Staters to the speedway for a vaccine is truly special. We get to play a small part in bringing hugs back to extended families across the state, putting the 'magic' in 'The Magic Mile.'"

Prior to releasing appointments to the general public, the state shared information about the upcoming clinic with individuals ages 50+ who have yet to receive the vaccine, people with medical vulnerabilities and those with appointments in late April and beyond.

At this time, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only vaccine offered at this weekend’s mass vaccination site. The Pfizer vaccine will not be available, and therefore, 16- and 17-year-olds are not eligible for vaccination at this location.

Appointments are required, and NHMS will not be open to walk-in appointments. Eligible individuals can schedule appointments at http://Vaccines.NH.gov or through their VINI account. Individuals with later appointments can also reschedule for an earlier appointment this weekend in their VINI account. To find the location, individuals should search the zip code 03307 or Loudon, N.H.

Pre-approved by-appointment-only vaccinations will take place at NHMS from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their appointment time for check-in and screening. After receiving the vaccine, patients will proceed to an observation area where medical staff will monitor for adverse reactions. The entire process will take place without people leaving their cars.

Eligible individuals should visit NH.gov/COVID19 for more information about upcoming vaccination opportunities and all the latest on COVID-19.

NHMS became the fifth Speedway Motorsports facility to serve as a mass vaccination site after hosting vaccine super sites March 6-8 (11,500 single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots) and March 27-28 (9,212 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine). To date, more than 240,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

NHMS PR