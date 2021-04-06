AHRMA Signs Three Year Deal with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA), today confirmed it will present the AHRMA Classic MotoFest™ of Monterey for the next three years at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County. With the mission of restoring and racing on and off-road vintage motorcycles while appealing to a wide array of different audiences, it’s an event that fits in with the historic aura of the original Laguna Seca.
During February 2020, AHRMA successfully held a private event at WeatherTech Raceway for its road racing program that attracted enthusiastic racers from across the country. The July 16-18 AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey will be the bookend to a motorcycle week of activities that begins July 9-11 with the return of MotoAmerica’s professional racing series.
“The WeatherTech Raceway road course and surrounding facilities will be an ideal stage for the incredible AHRMA show that features our diverse run groups,” said Arthur Kowitz, 2021 Chair of the AHRMA Board of Trustees. “Laguna Seca is a classic track and a perfect fit for our classic bikes.”
The MotoFest weekend will appeal to a broad audience base whose interests lie in classic motorcycles. The event features classes for motorcycles spanning pre-World War II up to modern single, twin and triple-cylinder and electric-powered racers. It is more common to see some of these bikes in museums, but AHRMA events are a unique opportunity for moto lovers of all ages to watch and enjoy heritage motorcycles in a very interactive experience for guests to enjoy.
“This is an exciting addition to our season calendar,” commented John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “This has all the makings for a weeklong series of events and activities to establish the Monterey and Salinas communities as the place to be for sharing the passion of motorcycles’ past, present and future.”
A full array of ticket packages will be available from camping to single-day admission tickets for the AHRMA Classic MotoFest of Monterey. Tickets will go on sale at WeatherTechRaceway.com on April 12.
