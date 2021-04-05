Texas Lottery and Texas Motor Speedway team up on new scratch ticket game and second-chance drawings

Rev your engines! Beginning April 5, racecar fans and lottery players across Texas can make a pit stop at any Texas Lottery® retailer to pick up 50X Speedway Riches , the first Texas Motor Speedway branded scratch ticket game from the Texas Lottery. The new $5 ticket offers $19.75 million in total cash prizes, including four $50,000 top prizes in addition to non-cash second-chance prizes. The overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.

“Since our partnership began in 2015, Texas Motor Speedway has proven to be an innovative and reliable partner in offering promotional opportunities to Texas Lottery players,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We are thrilled to continue this partnership by issuing the first Texas Motor Speedway scratch ticket game, which includes a second-chance promotion with once-in-a-lifetime prizes that fans will love.”

The Texas Motor Speedway Second-Chance Promotion provides players the chance to enter non-winning 50X Speedway Riches tickets into any of the four promotional second-chance drawings to be held throughout the run of the game. Each drawing will award one VIP Suite Experience package and 250 Texas Motor Speedway Merchandise Prize Packs. In a final, Special Drawing, one player will be selected from all entries received from the first four drawings – including those already selected to win Merchandise Prize Packs and VIP Suite Experiences – to win an Ultimate VIP Suite Experience package, which includes an exclusive suite for one winner and 15 guests, a 15-minute driver meet and greet, COLD passes to a race, and much more.

“The 50X Speedway Riches ticket from the Texas Lottery is a fantastic opportunity to help showcase and celebrate Texas Motor Speedway’s 25 Seasons of Speed,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “The April 5 launch takes place less than one month before our major event season opens with the May 1-2 Genesys 300 and XPEL 375 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

doubleheader and should be a huge success in time for the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race. The Texas Lottery is so important to Texas education and veterans, so we’re honored to partner with them to help continue their great efforts.”

In fiscal year 2020, the Texas Lottery was proud to generate more than $1.6 billion for the Foundation School Fund and $22.2 million for the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, the highest contributions to Texas education and Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.

Texas Motor Speedway’s 25th Season of Speed in 2021 is showcased by the June 13 $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race moving to No Limits, Texas. The Speedway’s first NASCAR weekend of the season, which moves from its traditional late March date, will be a tripleheader weekend that also includes the June 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 later that evening. The Speedway’s major event season actually takes the green flag May 1 with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 300 and is immediately followed by the May 2 XPEL 375 to create the World’s Fastest Doubleheader weekend. The NASCAR Playoffs weekend close out the year with the Oct. 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Cowboy 300 that then leads into the Oct. 17 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

TICKETS: Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, on are sale now at Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, on are sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/

MORE INFO: Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook Twitter and Instagram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Speedway website and TMS mobile app.

TMS PR