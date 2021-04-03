Kansas Speedway to Host Limited Fans for Spring NASCAR Weekend, May 1-2

As Kansas Speedway celebrates its 20th anniversary this season, the track will host a limited number of fans for the upcoming NASCAR Weekend, May 1-2. Kansas Speedway will host a doubleheader on Saturday, May 1, with the ARCA Menards Series race at 12:30 p.m. CT and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at 6:30 p.m. The weekend’s feature event, the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 will be on Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m.

The reduced capacity for the event is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures in place to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Kansas Speedway for a safe, exciting race weekend just as we did last October,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We have worked with great cooperation from state and local officials to ensure a safe event for our fans, competitors and the entire industry as we look forward to kicking off our 20th anniversary season next month.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests have had their grandstand seats relocated. In addition to encouraging distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings throughout the event. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances.

To learn more about the Buschy McBusch Race 400 and safety protocols for all of the weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway, visit KansasSpeedway.com/Return.

Kansas Speedway PR