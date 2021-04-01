Speedway Club to Reopen Following Year-Long Closure Amid COVID Pandemic

More than a year after The Speedway Club closed its doors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the members-only fine dining and banquet space at Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to reopen its restaurant this weekend with limited hours and new social distancing protocols.

Opening weekend will feature a sold-out Easter Sunday brunch as well as dinner service Thursday through Saturday nights. Reservations are required and guests are encouraged to call early to claim a table.

“We are thrilled to welcome our members back for dinner service and special events as we reopen the restaurant and begin looking ahead to May and the Coca-Cola 600 weekend,” said George Kail, general manager of The Speedway Club. “As we reopen, our guests will notice a few new protocols in regard to social distancing, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the quality of our food service and our unwavering commitment to providing a world-class dining experience.”

Dinner service will be available by reservation Thursday through Saturday nights between the hours of 5:30 and 9:00 p.m. To accommodate social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC, seating will be limited to no more than 50 percent of the restaurant’s capacity. Patrons will be required to wear a mask while not actively eating and drinking. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the dining room and the restaurant will use disposable menus to further limit person-to-person contact.

With the reopening, guests will enjoy a new menu, with a bevy of mouth-watering options like chicken and waffles, pasta pomodoro and signature steaks and burgers. In addition, the chef will prepare a daily special. The children’s menu is highlighted by favorites including chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese and spaghetti. For special events, including the Easter or Mother’s Day brunches or throughout the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend, The Speedway Club will create specialty menus.

Click here to view The Speedway Club’s nightly and special event menus.

Anyone with questions about banquet space or information should inquire with Susan McEntire at [email protected] charlottemotorspeedway.com or 704-454-4752.

