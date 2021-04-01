Pace Rush Sprint Car Series To Launch West Coast Region; California's Perris Auto Speedway To Serve as Home Base in 2021 & Beyond

After three years of steady growth, the Pace Performance RUSH Sprint Car Series together with Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC is primed in 2021 for its biggest and richest season in history. The growth and success of the cost-containment Sprint Car division has caught the eye of many in the racing industry across the country. The Series is now proud to announce the expansion to the West Coast as Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California will launch the RUSH Sprint Car Western Series later this summer.

"I can't even tell you how much we are looking forward to working with Don Kazarian at Perris to develop the RUSH Sprint Car Western Series," stated RUSH Director Vicki Emig. "In fact, I don't think we could have picked a more perfect speedway to introduce the RUSH Sprint Car concept to the West Coast. Perris has long been a hot bed for traditional Sprint Car racing in California showcasing the USAC (United States Auto Club) and CRA (California Racing Association) Series; to now have RUSH become part of that impressive Sprint Car tradition is tremendous."

RUSH Directors Vicki Emig and Mike Leone are in their 15th year of developing Chevrolet Performance Crate Engine racing throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Current programs under the RUSH banner include the Late Models, Sprint Cars, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Mods, and Stock Cars on dirt along with the Karting Series and Asphalt Series sealing program. A minimum of 38 events for the RUSH Sprint Cars are scheduled in the Northeast in 2021 with drivers competing in the $20,000 Equipment Rental Options Weekly Series Championship with $5,000 going to the victor. More than $300,000 in cash point funds and contingencies will be paid out across the Series in 2021.

The RUSH Sprint Cars were launched in 2018 as a true "cost containment" non-wing division featuring the Chevrolet Performance RUSH 602 sealed crate engine sold direct from Pace Performance for $6,140.23 for a base engine package (Part # GMP-88869602-SPD) or $8,905.08 for a dressed engine package (Part #GMP-88869602-SPDX) plus shipping as well as the spec RUSH Hoosier Tires, and $150 sealed/spec Bilstein Shock. Those interested in the RUSH Sprint Car program can contact the RUSH Office for additional details at 724-964-9300 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

"Mr. Kazarian was looking for an affordable non-wing Sprint Car division to add to his Perris line-up," explained Emig. "He reached out to Pace Performance about such, and of course everything just fell into place from there. We've always known that the RUSH Sprint Car technical rules are a true cost containment package that could be taken anywhere in the country and achieve the same successful results that we have already seen here in the Northeast in a very short period of time. I have no doubt that by working with Mr. Kazarian at Perris that the RUSH Sprint Car Western Series will prove that to be true!"

"I'm extremely excited to work with RUSH Directors Vicki Emig and Mike Leone to bring the RUSH Sprint Car Series to the West Coast," stated Kazarian. "With this affordable Series, I believe it will become a "feeder series" to the competitive USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series. To be clear, I am not looking to replace the USAC/CRA Series, but believe this will create new stars and new car owners to ultimately compete in the USAC/CRA Series. I want to thank Vicki and Mike for this opportunity and hope to expand the Series to other tracks on the West Coast in 2022."

The COVID-19 pandemic certainly affected everyone across the country, but the restrictions imposed on California have been some of the most stringent. Those restrictions have created a lot of uncertainty, setbacks, and hurdles to overcome for speedways in the Golden State such as Perris and at least one other prominent track that has shown great interest in the RUSH Sprint Car program.

With that said and the late announcement on launching on the RUSH Sprint Car Western Series, the first RUSH Sprint Car race at Perris won't take place until July 16. Other confirmed dates at Perris include July 17, August 21, September 4, September 5, September 25, October 23, and November 13.

A $5,000 Weekly Series point fund has been established with $1,500 to the inaugural champion and paying down 10 positions. There will also be a "Futures Cup" Championship for eligible teenage racers paying $300 to-win. Exact parameters of the Western Series Weekly Championship point system will be announced by early July.

In 2022, the point fund will grow to more than $9,000 with $2,500 to the champion and paying down 15 positions. The 2023 point fund will expand to more than $12,000 with $3,000 to the champion and paying down 20 positions. The goal will be to have the point fund eventually grow to the $20,000+ number that is currently paid out in the Northeast.

2021 RUSH Sprint Car Western Weekly Series Point Fund ($5,000): 1. $1,500 2. $750 3. $600 4. $400 5. $375 6. $350 7. $300 8. $275 9. $250 10. $200.

2021 "Futures Cup" Point Fund ($650): 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100 4. $50.

Projected 2022 RUSH Sprint Car Western Weekly Series Point Fund ($9,050): 1. $2,500 2. $1,250 3. $800 4. $700 5. $600 6. $500 7. $400 8. $375 9. $350 10. $325 11. $300 12. $275 13. $250 14. $225 15. $200.

Projected 2023 RUSH Sprint Car Western Weekly Series Point Fund ($12,175): 1. $3,000 2. $1,500 3. $1,000 4. $800 5. $700 6. $600 7. $500 8. $400 9. $375 10. $350 11. $340 12. $330 13. $320 14. $310 15. $300 16. $290 17. $280 18. $270 19. $260 20. $250.

For information on the RUSH-sealed Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engines from Pace Performance, contact 888-748-4655. The RUSH Bilstein Shocks will be available through Circle Track Performance (Mel Murphy) at 951-775-1206. The RUSH Hoosier Tires and methanol will be available through PRE 2.0 (Shelly Wooldridge) at 951-295-2997. Authorized RUSH "repair" centers will be established and announced prior to the first RUSH Sprint Car Western Series Event.

Drivers that will be competing in the RUSH Sprint Cars or interested in competing in the class, should send their contact information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Built in 1996, Perris Auto Speedway (The PAS!) is a state-of-the-art racetrack. The half-mile clay oval features a raised back straightaway for easy viewing of the cars over the full-size trailers that pit within the inside of the track so you can see all the action. The track opened on March 30, 1996 and J.J. Yeley won the SCRA Sprint Car event. Perris' weekly program takes place on Saturday nights. The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars typically make an appearance in the spring for the So-Cal Showdown. Every fall, Perris hosts the Budweiser Oval Nationals featuring the USAC National Sprint Cars, USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, and the USAC Southwest Sprint Cars for all three nights.

RUSH Racing Series is brought to you by Pace Performance together with Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC along with the support of Hoosier Tire, Bilstein Shocks, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, MSD Performance, Holley Performance Products, Hovis Auto & Truck Supply, Born2Run Lubricants, Flynn's Tire & Auto Service, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Jones Racing Products, TBM Brakes, Performance Bodies & Parts, Racing Electronics, Dirt Defender, Wrisco Industries, Frankland Racing Supply, Landrum Performance Spring, Ontime Body & Graphic, Zarin Truck & Automotive, Sherwood Wheels, Alternative Power Sources, Precise Racing Products, Stop-Fyre, Lincoln Electric, Velocita-USA, Waterstone Mortgage Hermitage, CrateInsider.com, Vahlco Wheels, and Wedge Motorsports.

E-mail can be sent to the RUSH Racing Series at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and snail mail to 4368 Route 422, Pulaski, PA 16143. Office phone is 724-964-9300. The RUSH Sprint Car website is www.rushsprintcars.com. Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rushsprintcars and follow us on Twitter @RUSHSprints.

