Graham Smith Named Managing Director of U.S. Legend Cars International

Speedway Motorsports officials announced that Charlotte Motor Speedway Business Development Executive Graham Smith has been named Managing Director of U.S. Legend Cars International. In his new role, Smith will develop and implement strategic plans and company policies as well as help to oversee day-to-day operations and grow the company.

Founded by Smith’s grandfather, Speedway Motorsports’ Executive Chairman Bruton Smith, in 1992, U.S. Legend Cars International is the largest manufacturer of race cars in the world and the exclusive producer of Legend Cars, Bandoleros and Thunder Roadsters. Based in Harrisburg, North Carolina, the company has produced more than 9,000 race cars since its inception and hosts a worldwide dealer network across 29 countries worldwide.

“Graham brings a unique perspective and passion for racing to this new role and I am eager to see that come to life as he continues to grow the sport of Legend Car and Banderlo racing worldwide,” said Jessica Fickenscher, executive vice president and chief experience officer for Speedway Motorsports. “With real-world experience behind the wheel and a strong vision for the future of the business, Graham strikes a balance that promises to move the company forward.”

Smith began his professional career in motorsports in 2012 as a member of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Operations team, where he assisted with groundskeeping, construction and maintenance for nearly five years. After a year-long internship with the Speedway Motorsports’ Corporate Sales department, he accepted his current position as its Business Development Executive in 2020. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies from Furman University.

“Looking back to my years racing Bandoleros as a kid, I never could have imagined the opportunity to take on a leadership role within the company,” Smith said. “I know from my own experience the potential of this series, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to continue to build the U.S. Legend Cars brand and tell its story.”

