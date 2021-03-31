Atlanta Dragway to host final event in 2021

Wednesday, Mar 31 26
Atlanta Dragway to host final event in 2021
NHRA and Atlanta Dragway announced today that the 2021 NHRA Southern Nationals, April 30-May 2, will be the final NHRA national event at the historic track.
 
As this chapter of drag racing history comes to a close, Atlanta Dragway invites racegoers to take in the final NHRA Southern Nationals.
 
“This year’s NHRA Southern Nationals is the capstone on four decades of racing at this track,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “We know that our 40th will be a celebration of the track’s renowned drag racing history and will be an event fans won’t want to miss.”
 
Atlanta Dragway will continue to host its weekly event schedule through the fall, including the Summit E.T. Bracket Series events and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Open, May 21-23, along with the NHRA Division 2 Summit E.T. Series Finals, September 30 – October 2.
 
 
On the heels of a successful Gatornationals, NHRA officials are confident the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season will consist of 22 events. Negotiations are continuing to fill coveted slots on the 2022 schedule. 
 
For more information about the NHRA schedule and to purchase tickets for the NHRA Southern Nationals, visit NHRA.com.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

