NASCAR dirt racing returns to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022

Following the overwhelming response from fans, drivers and others throughout the motorsports world for the historic Food City Dirt Race weekend, NASCAR and track officials announced today that dirt will return to The Last Great Colosseum in 2022 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in the spring.



The 2021 Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt both sold out of their available socially-distanced grandstand seats; the NASCAR Cup Series race reached capacity more than two months before the race weekend. The Food City Dirt Race was the first race in the Cup Series to be held on dirt in more than 50 years.



“There has been so much buzz and excitement around the inaugural Food City Dirt Race weekend that with NASCAR’s blessing, we are thrilled to announce that we will be bringing back dirt in 2022 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series spring schedule,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a must-see event every season.”



Fans can purchase tickets for the spring 2022 Food City Dirt Race today online at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. Exact race date and seat locations will be determined at a later date.

BMS PR