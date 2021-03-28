Practice day a big success at Grandview, 4th annual Rogers Memorial set for Saturday, April 3

Practice day at Grandview Speedway is complete. It was a successful day with more than 70 race cars on hand, in near perfect weather conditions, representing many different forms of competition including a number of racers getting ready for the Fourth Annual VP Race Fuels Bruce Rogers Memorial Money Maker set for this Saturday, April 3rd with a 7 p.m. starting time.

With $7500 being offered to the winner of the 50-lapper that will pit the Small Block Modifieds against the Big Blocks, interest is running high with visitors, newcomers and veterans expected to make an effort to qualify for the prestigious race. Just qualifying for the race will earn a racer $1,000.

Previous winners of the event, run in memory of the late track owner and promoter, include NASCAR Truck Series standout Stewart Friesen, New Yorker Matt Sheppard and young Tim Buckwalter. There will be many racing talents anxious to add their name to the win list.

A full slate of qualifying heats and consolation events will be used to fill out the field for the 50-lapper on the one-third-mile banked clay track.

In addition there will be a full show of Sportsman stock car racing rounding out the doubleheader.

Adult admission will be $30 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $10. Kids under 6 will be admitted free. Pit fee will be $40 with no NASCAR license required. Pits will open at 2 p.m. with the main spectator gate swinging open at 5 p.m. Rain date is April 10.

VP Race Fuels will have fuel available at the track for this event and American Racer tires will be available. In addition on Tuesday and Thursday nights, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tires will be available at 72 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, just a short distance down from the track.

Scheduled on Saturday, April 10th is the kickoff of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parks Weekly Series featuring the T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman racers in action. Racing will get the green at 7 p.m. Adults are admitted for just $15 while youngsters 12 and under enter for free. Eleven time NASCAR Modified champion Craig Von Dohren will be looking to earn his 12th title this season but will have plenty of top notch challengers.

On Sunday, April 11 Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Vintage action will be featured starting at 1 p.m. Many of the racers planning to take part in this event were on hand for practice day activities.

Then on Saturday, April 17th a tripleheader card of racing action will be featured with the T.P.Trailer Modifieds, T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman along the 602 Sportsman. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

And on Thursday, April 22 the first Thunder on the Hill event will be offered featuring the United States Auto Club (USAC) National Sprint Car Touring Series along with the 358 Modifieds. There is a 7:30 p.m. starting time scheduled.

For information telephone 610.754.7688 or check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com. Information can also be found on Facebook.

Grandview Speedway, now into their 59th consecutive season of racing, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, 10 miles north of Pottstown.

Grandview Speedway PR