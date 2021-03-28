Pinty's truck race on dirt postponed to Sunday at 9 P.M. ET

The Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series race remains scheduled for Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. Tonight’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt has been postponed until Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on FS2. NASCAR and BMS officials announced that the Bush’s Beans Qualifying heat races for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series have been cancelled today due to weather.



The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt ticket holders can enter the Speedway 30 minutes after completion of the NASCAR Cup Series race.



Spectator gates will open tomorrow at 1 p.m. as scheduled for those who have tickets to the Food City Dirt Race.



The Speedway Motorsports Weather Guarantee will be in effect for Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt ticket holders who are not able to attend the rescheduled event. For more information the Weather Guarantee, please click here.



For updates and information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com and BMS social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) or text your question to 69050 and type in BRISTOL and then your question.

BMS PR