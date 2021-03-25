Continuing a successful partnership for over a decade, VP Racing Fuels has signed on to continue providing WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with high octane, high quality fuel as the official and exclusive fuel provider for an additional five years. Fueled by the company’s innate love for motorsports and passion for enthusiastic track renters refueling before an additional bout of hot laps, VP Racing Fuels is excited to be a part of what makes Monterey County’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca such a hot spot for thrill seekers and race teams.
“Laguna Seca is one of the most exciting tracks in the world,” offered Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products for VP. “Road racers of all types, in cars and on motorcycles, have been ripping through the famous downhill corkscrew for years. We’re excited that VP will be fueling the competition at this world-renowned raceway for years to come.”
From in-store point of sale with Madditive Fuel products, on-track branding, pace car branding and activation space, VP Racing Fuels is synonymous with quality and motorsports.
“VP Racing Fuels has been a tremendous partner for many years, and we look forward to expanding this longstanding partnership,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “In addition to the fuel used daily by track renters, customers will now be able to find their Madditive Fuel products in our Raceway store. It is another step toward taking care of guests’ needs, and we sincerely appreciate VP Racing Fuels' involvement.”
For more information on VP Racing Fuels, its full product lineup and the nearest retail outlet, visit vpracingfuels.com. For information on track rentals, event tickets and camping, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.
VP Racing Fuels Extends Agreement with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Continuing a successful partnership for over a decade, VP Racing Fuels has signed on to continue providing WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with high octane, high quality fuel as the official and exclusive fuel provider for an additional five years. Fueled by the company’s innate love for motorsports and passion for enthusiastic track renters refueling before an additional bout of hot laps, VP Racing Fuels is excited to be a part of what makes Monterey County’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca such a hot spot for thrill seekers and race teams.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- McCarty Returns to Hickory Winner’s Circle, While Kvapil Picks up First Career CARS Tour Win
- VP Racing Fuels Named an Official Supplier of Superstar Racing Experience
- Battles for Season and Michelin Endurance Cup Points Are Already Shaping up
- eShort Course Triple Crown Continues April 15 With Pro 4 Round at Bark River
- Nissan joins manufacturer line-up committed to Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship