Macon IL Speedway & Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Opening Test And Tune Days

Many drivers in Central Illinois are getting set for their first on track activity, Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, with test and tune days at Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway. Drivers and teams use the days to fine tune their cars, fill out their registration sheets, and get comfortable back behind the wheel after a long winter.

Macon Speedway will open the pits this Saturday, March 27 at 11:00 AM and have cars on track from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. Cars, of any division, that compete at Macon Speedway are welcome. Pit admission is $25, while grandstand admission is free.

Lincoln Speedway will open this Sunday, March 28 at 11:00 AM and have cars on track from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM. Practice, like Macon’s, will be open to cars of any division that race at Lincoln Speedway during the season. Pit admission is $25, while grandstand admission is free.

Additional tests will be held at the two tracks, leading up to the opening weekend, April 9 and 10. For Macon Speedway, the additional test will be Saturday, April 3. For Lincoln Speedway, the additional test will be Thursday, April 8.

Lincoln Speedway’s 18th season opener will be held on Friday, April 9. Four divisions are set for the opener with DIRTcar Super Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, and DIRTcar Hornets. The event is a make-up of last October’s Fall Nationals rainout.

Macon Speedway’s 76th season opener will be held on Saturday, April 10. In action will be the Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Pro Mods, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

Macon/Lincoln Speedway PR