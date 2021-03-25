Richmond Raceway to Host Limited Fans for Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-18

As Richmond Raceway celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the track will host a limited, reduced number of fans for the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-18. America’s Premier Short Track will host the ToyotaCare 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on Saturday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m. and Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 p.m.

The reduced capacity for the 2021 spring event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

“With the announcement by Governor Ralph Northam to increase the limited fan capacity for entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia, we will now be able to officially welcome fans back to Richmond Raceway for the first time in 18 months,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to Governor Northam and his administration for their support and collaboration to bring fans back for a safe and exciting race experience at America’s Premier Short Track to celebrate our 75th anniversary season beginning with the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-18.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, many guests have had their grandstand seats relocated. In addition to encouraging distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times.

To learn more about the spring NASCAR event weekend at Richmond Raceway and its safety protocols, visit richmondraceway.com/return.

Richmond Raceway PR