BMS Officials Announce Socially-Distanced Grandstand Capacity Has Been Reached for Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Qualifying

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that the socially-distanced grandstand seating capacity for Saturday’s Bush’s Beans Qualifying and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt has been reached. A limited number of tickets remain for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day, which will feature two 50-minute practice sessions each for both the NASCAR Cup Series teams and the Camping World Truck Series teams.



Fan response to the Food City Dirt Race weekend has been overwhelming, as the socially-distanced grandstand seating availability for the March 28 Food City Dirt race was reached on January 7. The historic event is the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on a dirt surface in more than 50 years, dating back to Sept. 1970.



“There has been so much fan excitement generated around the Food City Dirt Race weekend and as of late last night we reached our socially-distant grandstand capacity for Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Qualifying,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway. “We appreciate our fans and community for always being by our side and we look forward to serving up some incredible WOW moments and memories this weekend with some thrilling dirt racing action, NASCAR-style.”



The Pinty’s Truck Race on dirt, which will feature seven Cup Series drivers on the roster, takes the green flag under the lights at 8 p.m. Saturday and will be televised by FS1 with radio coverage by MRN Radio. Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start and will air on FOX and PRN Radio.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



To purchase tickets for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. Friday tickets are $15 if purchased online in advance and $20 if purchased at the track.

BMS PR