Food City Dirt Race Virtual Fan Garage an Interactive Hub of Digital Fan Content

Race fans can look forward to Bristol Motor Speedway’s fresh take on the virtual souvenir program with the introduction of the Virtual Fan Garage (VFG) this week in advance of the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt and Bush’s Beans Heat Qualifying for Cup and Truck on Saturday and Bush’s Beans Practice Day on Friday.



The Virtual Fan Garage, a free, interactive digital hub of engaging fan content, will provide fans at both the speedway and those tuning-in from home everything they need to know about race weekend including on-track schedules, prize giveaways, feature stories, special sponsor-created offers, driver radio frequencies, driver information, videos, driver bios and official race rosters.



“The Virtual Fan Garage is the latest innovation to bring our race fans and sponsors closer together,” said Speedway Motorsports Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “Our sponsors are able to tailor a specific message to the race fans, and many will set up contests that allow them to better engage the fans and collect data at the same time.”



The innovative project allows for real-time updates, keeping fans up to speed with all the latest news and information in a mobile-friendly format.



A new initiative across all Speedway Motorsports properties in 2021, BMS becomes the third track to debut its Virtual Fan Garage. The VFG can be accessed at each respective speedway’s website homepage and will be unique to each race weekend.



Click here to view the Food City Dirt Race weekend Virtual Fan Garage.



The Bristol Motor Speedway Virtual Fan Garage debuted Monday and includes everything you need to know about Friday's Bush's Beans Practice Day, Saturday’s Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event and Sunday’s sold-out Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series main event.



A limited number of tickets and camping spaces are available for Friday's racing at BMS. For tickets and camping, please log on to bristolmotorspeedway.com.

BMS PR