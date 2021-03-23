TicketSmarter becomes official ticket resale marketplace of World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, today announced TicketSmarter as its official ticket resale marketplace partner.

“We are excited to partner with World Wide Technology Raceway as an extension of our strategy to develop strong, mutually beneficial relationships that provide WWTR’s race fans with an enhanced ticketing experience,” said TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman. “We look forward to developing our relationship with WWTR over the next several years.”

As the official ticket resale marketplace, TicketSmarter will gain marketing and sponsorship rights for WWTR, and give motorsports fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets.

For TicketSmarter’s available WWTR tickets, please visit https://www.ticketsmarter.com/ venues/world-wide-technology- raceway-at-gateway?utm_source= wwtraceway&utm_medium= pressrelease&utm_campaign= partners.

Major WWTR events for the 2021 season include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 200 (August 20), the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline (August 21) and the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals (September 24-26).

WWTR is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR