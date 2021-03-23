Special Statement From South Boston (VA) Speedway

“South Boston Speedway is extremely pleased that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has chosen to ease restrictions in the commonwealth and allow outdoor sports and entertainment venues to operate at 30 percent capacity with no cap starting April 1.

We thank Governor Northam for taking this action allowing more of our fans to attend our upcoming events. We will place advance tickets for our April 3 SMART Modified Tour/ NASCAR Late Model Stock Car event on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. Advance tickets for the remainder of our 2021 season events will go on sale in the near future.

South Boston Speedway will continue to follow CDC, federal and state mandates at its events including requiring the wearing of face masks upon entry to the facility, social distancing and other necessary COVID-19 mitigation steps.”

SBS PR