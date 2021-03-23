Pate Swap Meet Returns to New Location at Texas Motor Speedway for 50th Event

The great tradition that the massive Pate Swap Meet has become over the years at Texas Motor Speedway returns April 22-24 after a one-year hiatus but to a new location at the 1,500-acre facility for the 50 th edition of the largest automotive swap meet in the southwest.

The relocation of more than 18 miles of vendor space to an area approximately 900 yards east of the regular Pate Swap Meet location was made due to the on-going Denton County vaccination hub, where so far more than 150,000 vaccinations have been distributed.

All Pate Swap Meet Vendor Spaces, Car Corral, Car Show, parking and their traffic flow will be moved in their entirety to the east side of the TMS property so it will not interfere or conflict with the operations of the Vaccine Hub.

“Planning and moving 18 linear miles of Vendor spaces for the largest automotive swap meet in the Southwest were not easy things to do or for the faint of heart,” said Pate Swap Meet Event Coordinator David Anderton. “The move was only 900-yards to the east side of the Speedway, but it impacted everything we do for 9,500 spaces used by 1,400 Pate Vendors serving more than one hundred thousand car collectors, restorers, and hobbyists from all over the United States and several countries.

“However, we did it gladly with smiles on our faces. We understand the importance of keeping the Vaccine Hub open and getting shots into the arms of Texans. These are our friends and neighbors out here and we want them to stay well and be protected. The Vaccine Hub is the work of real heroes. Our move, despite its complexity, is only a small inconvenience. The work of the Vaccine Hub is historic. We’re proud to do our small part to support them.”

Established in 1972, the event is operated by Pate Swap Meet, L.L.C. The Pate Swap Meet Association consists of the twelve largest car clubs in the State of Texas and the event serves the hobby of car restoration and collection of antique, vintage, collectible and notable automobiles and hot rods. The Pate Swap Meet is the largest event of its type in the Southwest and the second largest in the United States. The operations of the Pate Swap Meet have been at Texas Motor Speedway since 1998. Learn more at https://pateswapmeet.com .

“All of us at Texas Motor Speedway truly appreciate the incredible effort and understanding from David Anderton and everyone at Pate Swap Meet that will allow Denton County to continue to provide vital COVID-19 vaccinations to not just North Texas residents but people from across the country,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “The Pate Swap Meet has been an important part of Texas Motor Speedway’s annual schedule for almost our entire 25 Seasons of Speed so it’s great to have them back at the facility to provide collectors, restorers and the general public with yet another incredible event.”

