Darlington Raceway & The 4Less Group Partner on Entitlement for LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge Race on May 7

Darlington Raceway and The 4Less Group announce a partnership on the entitlement of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on May 7. The 4Less Group, a successful aftermarket auto parts e-commerce company, will partner on the entitlement for the spring Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the LiftKits4Less.com 200.

“We welcome our new partners at The 4Less Group for the entitlement of the action-packed NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the track Too Tough To Tame for the LiftKits4Less.com 200. This series delivers a high-energy, competitive style of racing and we believe our fans are going to be in store for a terrific event.”

The LiftKit4Less.com 200 will be held on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. It will be the second consecutive season Darlington has hosted the Camping World Truck Series and first time it is part of the Triple Truck Challenge. Ben Rhodes won last season’s series return to the track Too Tough To Tame in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200. The track hosted a Camping World Truck Series race last season as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Darlington previously hosted Camping World Truck Series races from 2001-2004 and 2010-2011.

“As long-time NASCAR fans, we’re excited to partner on the entitlement of the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. We’ve always admired the enthusiasm, passion, and dedication of NASCAR fans and we are thrilled to be a part of the NASCAR family,” says Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. “We are excited about the opportunity to introduce LiftKits4Less.com and the soon to be launched automotive marketplace AutoParts4Less.com to NASCAR fans and earn their trust as the go-to brand for all automotive parts.”

To learn more about The 4Less Group, Inc., visit the4lessgroup.com. To learn more about Lift Kits 4Less please visit LiftKits4Less.com.

Darlington Raceway PR