Bobby Kibler Sr., and Cody Boehm are quickest in second round of Mahoning Valley Speedway Opening Day Fast Time runs

The second of three preseason Test and Tune/Opening Day Fast Time runs were held at Mahoning Valley Speedway with competitors on hand to take advantage of a picture perfect Saturday afternoon and all with the focus on preparation for the start of the 2021 season which begins April 3.



The purpose of the shake-down runs was twofold. For the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks it was a chance for one driver from each of those classes to lock themselves into a guaranteed pill pick for the Opening Day race number one of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series (MVSHoFS) Bill Teel Tribute while they and the other divisions on hand got a feel for the hard work that went into their cars over the off-season.



Clicking off the fastest times after two scheduled rounds where Bobby Kibler Sr., in the Street Stocks at 11.825-seconds and Cody Boehm in the Hobby Stocks with a top lap of 12.205-seconds.



Kibler’s time was also the quickest after two weekends held thus far as he bested Brandon Christman, who had been at the top of the charts from the previous week’s timed runs.



Boehm, although quickest on the day, was not swift enough to unseat Mallory Kutz who laid down the division’s top time at 12.048 the week prior.



There were several Modifieds in house but those individuals deferred on time until the final Test and Tune/Opening Day Fast Time day on March 27 as they were still tweaking their mounts.



With next Saturday’s final practice run coming in advance of the season opener it is expected to be a very busy afternoon. Pits will open at 10:00 am with on track activities beginning at noon.



The 2021 lid-lifter is slated for 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 3. On the card will be Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks – which will all be part of the MVSHoFS – plus Pro 4s and Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Also taking place at the season’s first event will be the disbursement of point fund monies from 2020.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com , Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR