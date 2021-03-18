Karls Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals racing to continue Friday and Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway

Thursday’s racing for the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway has been canceled due to weather, track and race officials announced.



Friday and Saturday’s race schedule remains the same, with spectator parking lots opening at 1 p.m. and spectator grandstands opening at 2 p.m. Hornets racing was added to the schedule at 9 a.m. on Saturday before spectator gates open.



On Friday, racing action will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Super Late Model heat laps and group qualifying. At 5 p.m. there will be Super Late Model heat races to set the field for a 25-lap Super Late Model feature that pays $10,000-to-win. Other classes with last chance qualifier races and feature races include Sport Mods, Modifieds and 602 Late Models.



On Saturday, the Super Late Models will again start the day at 2:30 p.m. with heat laps and group qualifying. At 5 p.m. there will be Super Late Model heat races to set the field for a 40-lap Super Late Model feature that pays $50,000-to-win. Other classes with last chance qualifier races and feature races on Saturday are Hornets, Open Modified, Stock Car and 604 Late Models.



On Wednesday night, 14 more drivers secured their spots in Saturday night’s feature races by winning qualifying features.



Ross White held off NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Austin Hill to take the first of two features in the 604 Late Model division. Oscar McCowan took the checkered flag in the second 604 Late Model feature.



Kyle Strickler took a win in one Open Modified feature, while Michael Asberry held off three-time NASCAR Truck Series champ Matt Crafton to win another Open Modified feature. Curt Spalding claimed the win in the third feature.



Stock Car feature winners included the father and son tandem of Damon and Dallon Murty who each earned a victory in the first two features. Johnny Spaw earned the win in the final Stock Car feature.



Sport Mod feature winners were Josh Moot, Majure DeJong and Cole Ignaszewski.



Jesse Sobbing, Ricky Thornton Jr. and J.D. Auringer took feature victories in the Modified class to close out the night of racing on Wednesday.



Complete coverage of the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals is available via live-streaming at www.racexr.plus.



Spectator tickets for Friday and Saturday’s racing are $45 and all fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by clicking here.



To keep up with the latest updates for the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, please click here.



To review the updated Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals weekend schedule, please click here.

BMS PR