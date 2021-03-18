Gov. Kemp tours AMS with race fans

With a thumbs up on its safety protocols from Gov. Brian Kemp and race fans, Atlanta Motor Speedway is ready for race weekend.

Gov. Kemp and a group of fans attending the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 took an exclusive look at the steps Atlanta Motor Speedway is taking to ensure the safety of its guests during the “Journey of the Fan” Thursday. The event demonstrated the precautions AMS is taking to enhance the safety of all its guests during the NASCAR race weekend at its entry gates, concession and souvenir stands, and within its seating areas as part of its health and safety plan for the race weekend.

After participating in the event and seeing the safety measures AMS is implementing first-hand, Gov. Kemp expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming race weekend.

"We've got some fans that are on the tour today seeing how the health and guidance protocols are setup to keep the fans safe but also let them enjoy the spectacle of the greatest motor racing sport in the State of Georgia, in the country, and perhaps in the world: NASCAR racing," said Gov. Kemp. "We're very excited about that. We're happy to be open here in Georgia and looking forward to having fans back in these stands. It's going to be awesome."

Atlanta Motor Speedway has sold out its limited capacity grandstand seating for Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. on FOX) and has a limited number of tickets remaining for Saturdays Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 doubleheader on Saturday.

For more information on the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend, go to www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR