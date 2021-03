Perris Auto Speedway releases revised 2021 schedule

With the end of a year-long period of frustration in sight, Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian released a revised 2021 racing schedule on Thursday afternoon. The season is slated to kick off with the Grand Reopening featuring the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds on April 10th. The Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will begin its 21st season on the famous Riverside County clay oval with the annual Sokola Shootout on April 24th. LKQ Pick Your Part will Present the first Night of Destruction on the revised schedule on May 1st. Proceeding the first races will be a pair of practices on March 27th and April 3rd. The first practice will be for Sprint Cars, Super Stocks, Street Stocks and Modifieds. The second practice on April 3rd will be for Night of Destruction Figure 8, Mini Stock, Demo Cross and Double Decker cars. The two practice sessions will not be open to the public.

2021 EVENT SCHEDULE

UPDATED MARCH 18, 2021

March 27th Open Practice for Sprint Cars, Super Stocks, Street Stocks and Modifieds. Pit Gate opens at 3:00 pm. Driver’s Meeting at 5:30 pm. Wheel Packing at 6:00 pm. Pit Gate closes at 7:00 pm. NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED

April 3rd Open Practice for Night of Destruction Figure 8’s, Mini Stocks, Demo Cross and Double Deckers. Pit Gate opens at 3:00 pm. Driver’s Meeting at 5:30 pm. Wheel Packing at 6:00 pm. Pit Gate closes at 7:00 pm. NO SPECTATORS ALLOWED.

April 10th “GRAND REOPENING” PASSCAR SERIES – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds -Tentative

April 24th "SOKOLA SHOOTOUT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS Senior Sprints – Tentative

May 1st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III – Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

May 15th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

May 22nd "SALUTE TO INDY" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

June 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

June 12th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

June 19th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

June 26th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 4th FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

July 10th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 16th “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

July 17th “SUMMER CAMPFEST” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

July 24th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

July 31st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

August 14th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

August 21st CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

August 28th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII – Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

September 4th “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 5th “SUMMER CAMPFEST II” PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 11th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

September 18th PASSCAR SERIES - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

September 25th "GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC" AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

October 16th PASSCAR SERIES – “FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT” Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

October 23rd AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS Senior Sprints and So Cal Sportsman Sprint Cars

October 30th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VIIII - Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Trailer Figure 8's, Mini Stocks and Double Deckers

November 3rd 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION - Practice Night

November 4th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 5th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 6th 25TH ANNUAL OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars

November 13th PASSCAR “CHAMPION’S NIGHT” - Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds

NOTE: SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE COVID 19 LEVELS AND MODIFICATIONS REQUIRED REOPENING.

PAS PR