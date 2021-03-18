Pomona event postponed

Speedway News
Thursday, Mar 18 42
Pomona event postponed
NHRA officials announced today the postponement of the 61st annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, originally scheduled for April 9-11.
 
NHRA and track officials will continue to look to state and federal health officials for recommendations to host events in California. A new date for the event is to be determined.
 
“We are confident we will find a new date for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals,” said Kasey Coler, NHRA Vice President of Track Management & Operations. “We are working closely with California health officials to come to an agreement as to the best dates for the event.”
 
The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season kicked off with a successful race at the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville. The season will continue racing action at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 16-18. NHRA officials are confident the season will consist of 22 national events.
 
Although racing is paused at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, the track is currently serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site, allowing locals to drive through the facility and receive their vaccination.
 
For more information about the 2021 NHRA season, visit NHRA.com.
 
(NHRA Communications)
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« 60th Rose Cup Races coming to PIR, July 9-11 Ticket sales dates announced for 60th season of racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top