Public ticket sales begin Thursday for Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 3-Day Reserved Grandstand and General Admission tickets go on sale to the public starting March 18 at 2 p.m. ET. The 17th annual event is set for April 23-25, in downtown St. Petersburg racing on the picturesque 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront street circuit.

Tickets are available online at gpstpete.com with pricing starting at $115 for 3-Day Reserved Grandstand seats and $60 for 3-Day General Admission tickets. Junior pricing is also available for those fans ages 12 and under. Based on remaining availability in order to maintain social distancing measures on site, a limited number of Single-Day tickets will be released for sale on Thursday, April 1.

Green Savoree St. Petersburg (GSSP), organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, are also announcing today the much-anticipated return of a fan favorite to the weekend schedule. The SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will be a part of the on track action again. These high-flying trucks will showcase doubleheader races jumping across ramps, rumbling and rolling through the corners. Eleven races in total across six different racing series will hit the track for race fans.

"We’re really excited to feature Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks series again for our fans. They asked for them, so they are back to provide even more thrills to a great Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP. “We also thank our race fans for their continued support and cooperation in following all the necessary protocols again as we run a safe, fun weekend during this pandemic doing so the ‘St. Pete Way’.”

Alongside the headlining NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday and the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks, the additional racing series featured during the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are all three open-wheel development levels of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, which includes the return of Indy Lights this year, and the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich adding some fender-to-fender, showroom stock racing thrills. Each of these four series will also hold doubleheader races.

As announced earlier this month, City of St. Petersburg Council approved a resolution for 20,000 spectators to attend per day. Using an approved event plan built in collaboration with local health officials and INDYCAR, GSSP will operate the event with specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. Fans should visit gpstpete.com/covid19 before attending to review all these protocols.

Competitors, spectators and all associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entry is permitted. All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking with the “No Mask, No Entry” plan. Those who don’t have one will be issued a mask at the entry gates. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be prevalent across the venue.