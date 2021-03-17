Darlington Raceway & Steakhouse Elite Grill Up Entitlement for Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on May 8

Darlington Raceway and Steakhouse Elite announce a partnership on the entitlement of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 8. Steakhouse Elite, an industry leader in the burger craft movement, expands its existing partnership for the entitlement of the spring Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the Steakhouse Elite 200.

“Steakhouse Elite has been at the forefront of the burger craft movement, so we welcome them as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to the intense competition of NASCAR’s future stars racing on the track Too Tough To Tame in the Steakhouse Elite 200.”

The Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m. as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway. The Lady in Black previously hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020.

“We are pleased to be a part of this official throwback Mother’s Day weekend at Darlington Raceway,” says Ty Freeborn, CEO at Steakhouse Elite. “Steakhouse Elite burgers offer a great opportunity to fire up the grill this weekend and honor mothers across the country with our signature Kobe-Crafted™ burgers.”

Steakhouse Elite, based in the Bronx, N.Y., provides superior quality, innovative beef products that are American-raised, responsibly handled and USDA-certified to the highest standard. Its complete line of fresh and frozen burgers are “tailored to your taste”. To learn more about Steakhouse Elite, visit steakhouseelite.com.

