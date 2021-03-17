Terre Haute DIRTcar Modifieds To Again Be Presented By Scott's Custom Colors

Scott's Custom Colors of Terre Haute, IN will once again be the title sponsor of the DIRTcar Modifieds at the Terre Haute Action Track. The division typically races as an additional division at most events that Track Enterprises promotes at the 1/2-mile. This season, the Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will have six scheduled events, starting with the Sunday, May 2 season opener.

Scott's Custom Colors was started in 1994 by owner, Scott McDaniel, on the site of the old Fast Track Race Track in Terre Haute. After continued growth and building additions, Scott's Custom Colors has taken the lead in customer service, technology, and training. All of this ensures that each vehicle is repaired correctly and with safety as a priority.

The company has supported auto racing for a long time, with the logo noticeable on a number of cars. The company has had naming rights to the division, the Scott's Custom Colors UMP Modifieds, since 2016.

"We are excited to continue our involvement at the Action Track. The Modified class is a staple during most events and a lot of drivers are from the area", owner Scott McDaniel said.

The Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds are scheduled to be in action at six events during the 2021 season. The season opener is set for Sunday, May 2 as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will race along with the MSCS Sprint Cars and Indiana Late Model Series.

Other events for the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will be run on May 26, May 27, July 18, July 28, August 15, and October 1. The July 18 event will be a huge one, sanctioned by the American Modified Series and Summit Modified Nationals. The full schedule is available at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR