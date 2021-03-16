Pocono Raceway To Serve as LVHN Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Earlier today, Lehigh Valley Health Network announced Pocono Raceway will serve as their Monroe County, Pa., COVID-19 mass vaccination site starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021. CLICK HERE to be linked to Lehigh Valley Health Network’s release.

“We are proud and humbled at the request to serve as a vaccination site,” said Pocono Raceway CEO, Nick Igdalsky. “Our partners at Lehigh Valley Health Network have done an incredible job during the pandemic and are an invaluable asset in our local community. Our staff is ready to support their vaccination efforts.”

Vaccinations at Pocono Raceway will be by appointment only for those in the state of Pennsylvania’s phase 1A vaccination group. To schedule an appointment for the Pocono Raceway drive-through clinic or any other LVHN COVID-19 vaccination event, people in phase 1A with a MyLVHN account will see an announcement in the portal that appointments are available. You also can schedule an appointment by calling LVHN’s COVID-19 Hotline at 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). However, due to large demand and call volume, you may be on hold and appointments may be taken while you wait. MyLVHN will be your fastest and easiest way to schedule. Appointments will be given on a first-come, first-served basis, and fill up quickly.

Please note, only those with appointments will be able to receive the vaccine on scheduled dates.

Pocono Raceway PR