NASCAR Authorized Gaming Operator WynnBET to Launch Mobile App as New Virginia Online Sports Betting Permit Holder

NASCAR partner WynnBET, the digital gaming division of Wynn Resorts, has launched the WynnBET mobile app in the Commonwealth of Virginia in conjunction with being awarded an online sports betting permit in the state. WynnBET, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, is collaborating with NASCAR as part of a multi-year national sports betting partnership to create and promote engaging sports betting experiences for sports fans, particularly race fans, in Virginia and across the United States.

“Our new partnership with Wynn Resorts is having a positive impact as NASCAR advances its position in the rapidly evolving gaming space,” said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR. “As we work closely with WynnBET to deliver a state-of-the-art race engagement tool for our race fans, we are grateful to the Virginia Lottery for leading this process and we look forward to welcoming this new experience in Virginia.”

With the recent announcement from the Virginia Lottery, WynnBET is now a legal gaming operator in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the WynnBET mobile app has launched for sports betting enthusiasts to register and use throughout the state. Players who are 21 years of age or older can now download the app on Apple or Android devices with a $500 risk-free bet (terms and conditions apply).

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation to legalize sports betting and create the process for the Virginia Lottery to grant online sports betting licenses. The WynnBET sports betting license application highlighting the partnership with Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway was among 25 submitted to the Virginia Lottery in October 2020. WynnBET is now one of six currently authorized in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

WynnBET has launched a nationally-scaled sports betting business that is built upon the strength of its best-in-class brand offering with an innovative approach to sports betting products. WynnBET offers unique products comprised of one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics and a high-quality user experience to drive engagement and to attract both new and existing loyal customers.

NASCAR has deep-rooted history in Virginia, with two of its most iconic tracks, Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, located in the state. With Wynn’s approval in Virginia, WynnBET is now the Official Online Sportsbook of Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway, and will soon start the construction of WynnBET Lounges at each venue. While sports betting occurs through mobile devices located in the Commonwealth, the lounges will be a venue to host customers of the WynnBET platform to enjoy the hospitality for which both Wynn and NASCAR are known. Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway annually combine to host four NASCAR Cup Series races per year, the most of any state in the country.

“We congratulate our partners at WynnBET on being awarded an online sports betting permit in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Clay Campbell, President Martinsville Speedway. “Through our NASCAR partnership, we will work together to provide fans with an unforgettable experience on and off the track as WynnBET brings a new premium experience to our loyal race fans.”

“We welcome WynnBET, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, as a licensed mobile sports betting operator in Virginia,” said Dennis Bickmeier, President, Richmond Raceway. “We look forward to working closely with WynnBET as they launch the premier sports betting platform in the Commonwealth and expand our economic impact across the state.”

WynnBET has expanded its portfolio of bet types offered on its mobile app this NASCAR season, including pre-race and in-play bets. Future bet types currently being explored include top-finishing drivers, driver matchups, stage winners and bets tied to the number of the winning car (over/under), among others. As the NASCAR season continues to unfold, WynnBET expects to expand its offering to include live, in-play betting through a partnership with Genius Sports and live betting product, Betgenius, as the sport continues to strengthen its position around in-play sports betting. For more information, visit WynnBET.com.

NASCAR PR