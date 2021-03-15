Danville Toyota returns to South Boston Speedway as official pace car provider

When the green flag waves on Saturday afternoon (March 20) to kick off the 2021 racing season at South Boston Speedway a new 2021 Toyota Camry from Danville Toyota in Danville, Virginia will be leading the field.

Danville Toyota, one of the region’s leading Toyota dealerships, is The Official Pace Car Provider of South Boston Speedway.

The return of Danville Toyota to the South Boston Speedway family is a continuation of a longstanding partnership between South Boston Speedway and the Danville, Virginia auto and truck dealership.

“Danville Toyota is humbled and extremely honored to be resuming our long-standing partnership with South Boston Speedway,” said Danville Toyota General Manager Teresa Wiseman.

“We truly love South Boston, this track, and the people! We always strive to make a difference and feel that this speedway honestly does the same thing. This should be an exciting season.”

In addition to being The Official Pace Car Provider for South Boston Speedway, Danville Toyota will also sponsor a South Boston Speedway race night on a date that will be announced in the near future.

“We’re very excited to have Danville Toyota return to the South Boston Speedway family,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“Danville Toyota and South Boston Speedway have enjoyed a decades-long partnership. Both South Boston Speedway and Danville Toyota are family-owned businesses and that makes us a perfect match. We look forward to working with the Wiseman Family, and everyone at Danville Toyota.”

“America’s Hometown Track” will kick off its 64th season of racing on Saturday, March 20 with the 2 p.m. running of the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program. Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and twin 25-lap races for the Limited Sportsman Division highlight the afternoon’s six-race card. A 30-lap race for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the afternoon’s racing action.

The speedway will be following COVID-19 mitigation mandates set forth by the federal government and the Commonwealth of Virginia during the event. Masks will be required for fans entering the speedway. Social distancing and additional measures will also be followed.

The latest news and updates about South Boston Speedway and its racing events can be found on the new South Boston Speedway website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and on the speedway’s social media channels. Fans can also subscribe for e-mail updates on the speedway’s website.

SBS PR