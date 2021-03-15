Salem IN Speedway April 25 Event Ticket Info Announced

Advance sale tickets for the Midwest 250 presented by Scott County Tourism & Lucas Oil will go on sale Tuesday, March 16 at 12:00 noon ET. The Sunday, April 25th event will mark the return of Super Late Models to Salem Speedway, in Salem, IN, for the first time in 12 years. Joining the ARCA/CRA Super Series will be the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour, and a combo event for the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks and Lucas Oil Great American Stocks. The event is a promotion of Track Enterprises.

The ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS last made a visit in 2009 with Michigan’s Johnny VanDoorn taking the victory. The 100-lap main event will be much anticipated, as it has been 12 years since the last race for Super Late Models on the historic half-mile. Other top finishers at that race included Scott Hantz, Aaron Pierce, Jason Shively, and JR Roahrig.

The JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance will be back to compete for the first time since 2018 when Borden, IN’s Cole Williams took the victory. Corey Dueser, Mason Keller, Jack Dossey, III, and Josh Brock were other frontrunners that day. The tour will also compete in a 100-lap event.

Rounding out the slate of events will be the Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks in a combo 50-lap event with the Lucas Oil Great American Stocks, a staple division at the speedway. For CRA’s Street Stocks, their last event at the track was in June of 2018 when Blake Hillard took the win. Brett Hudson, Chuck Barnes, Jr., Jason Atkinson, and Jimmy Kirby were top five finishers.

It has also been announced the former NASCAR star, Ken Schrader, will be coming to town to compete in the Street Stock portion of the event. Schrader is a familiar face at the track, as his last ARCA Menards Series win came at Salem Speedway in September of 2015. He had previously claimed another ARCA victory at the facility in 1999.

Starting Tuesday, March 16 at 12:00 PM ET, fans may purchase tickets online at www.trackenterprises.com or www.salemspeedway.com. Ticket options available include upper grandstand with seatbacks for $25 and lower grandstand general admission for $20. Tickets for kids 12 and under will be free.

For more information on the event, which is a promotion of Track Enterprises, call 217-764-3200 or visit www.salemspeedway.com or www.trackenterprises.com.

Salem Speedway PR