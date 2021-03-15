Beef Up Your Health 10K Debuts at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 28

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Beef Council (VBC) announce a new running race event, Beef Up Your Health 10K, on Saturday, Aug. 28. The running races will be the official kickoff to the fall NASCAR Race Weekend on Sept. 10-11. Participants will have the option to run in the 10K or 5K, and children ages 14 and under are invited to race in the one-mile Kids Run.

“As the Richmond running community continues to grow, we welcome back our race season with the Beef Up Your Health 10K,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to our partners with the Virginia Beef Council for helping bring this unique event for runners back to our historic track. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will return in September, but the first championship of the month will be in the Beef Up Your Health 10K at America’s Premier Short Track.”

The Beef Up Your Health 10K will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28 with the 10K beginning at 8:45 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m., and the one-mile Kids Run starting at 8:30 a.m. The race will start and finish on the historic Richmond Start/Finish line, where some of NASCAR’s best drivers have captured the victory. Runners will also get a running race tour of the expansive Richmond Raceway Complex facility, including the track’s popular campgrounds.

“The Virginia Beef Council is proud to sponsor the Beef Up Your Health 10K at Richmond Raceway. We want to share the positive attributes of beef as part of a healthy, active lifestyle,” states Stephanie Weiss, Executive Director of the Virginia Beef Council. “Beef is a complete protein source and provides the amino acids needed for muscle building and recovery for the athlete and this event is a perfect partnership. It will be a day of family fun for all ages and provide opportunities to learn more about beef’s role in a healthy diet.”

The VBC represents the almost 23,000 cattlemen and women of Virginia and works to connect the consumer with the farmers who produce their beef. The Commonwealth boasts over 18,000 beef cattle farms with about 750,000 head of cattle raised in Virginia. 91% of these cattle are raised on family farms with less than 99 head of cattle. Virginia cattle producers work hard to provide safe, sustainable, and nutritious beef. The Richmond Raceway partnership provides a great avenue for VBC to share the story of beef’s journey from pasture to plate.

The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner national campaign will have a presence at Richmond Raceway this season. In May, Richmond and the VBC will launch a digital campaign to support National Beef Month. It will highlight the role of beef in a healthy diet through recipes and nutrition content as well as focus on Virginia cattle producers and the story of beef production.

Runners can register for the Beef Up Your Health 10K online at richmondraceway.com/ beefupyourhealth. All race participants will receive a Beef Up Your Health 10K t-shirt and medal. The race will be run in partnership with Bishop’s Events with 25 percent of all profits going to Richmond Raceway Cares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

For fans who may not be able to make it to Richmond, they will be able to participate with a virtual 10K run. Our partner at Bishop’s Events will offer a virtual course option, and participants will receive a medal for completion.

To learn more about the Beef Up Your Health 10K, visit richmondraceway.com/ beefupyourhealth. For more information about the VBC, visit vabeef.org.

Richmond Raceway PR